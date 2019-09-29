Ex-House Intel Chair Mike Rogers: Trump is ‘Flailing’ Over Facing Impeachment Inquiry

Former House Intelligence Chair Mike Rogers told CNN that President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking the whistleblower and current Intel Chair Adam Schiff showed the president “flailing.”

“I think this is somebody who’s flailing a little bit and feels like to me — when he does it, it emboldens the people who have figured out he’s guilty. They thought he’s guilty when he got sworn in,” he said.

“I just don’t think it’s very productive, I don’t think you should go directly after a whistleblower. That’ll be determined through the course of the investigation that should happen by the way in a classified settings,” Rogers continued.

The former Republican congressman from Michigan and CNN host spoke with CNN anchor Ana Cabrera Sunday night just following Trump sending out his tweets.

Cabrera asked if the whistleblower would be safe with Trump appearing to threaten him with his tweets.

“They may want to look at an alternative location,” Rogers said. “We have and when I was chairman committee, we did bring some high-profile people and we were able to get them in and out of the committee unnoticed to the public.”

Would you be concerned about allies of the president inside that committee, like Devin Nunes leaking to the White House?” Cabrera asked.

“If they did that is a violation of the law,” Rogers said. But it is Congress after all and would not even–could be the other team, too. There is no corner on people not keeping their mouth shut. Information tends to be the coin of the realm on Capitol Hill.”

Watch above, via CNN.

