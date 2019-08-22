A former adviser to President Donald Trump appeared on CNN to warn of the president’s erratic behavior in recent days, saying “it’s growing worse and worse.”

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar opened CNN Right Now Wednesday by quoting a New York Times article that reported former advisers are concerned about Trump’s behavior, with Keilar listing out Trump’s “alarming” behavior.

“Here’s the behavior that is so alarming. In one single day, President Trump doubled down on accusations that Jews are disloyal or ignorant if they vote for Democrats. He shared clips of a conspiracy theorist who called him the king of Israel or second calling of Christ. And he’s attacked the prime minister of Denmark because she called his idea to buy Greenland absurd,” Keilar said, noting that Trump also attacked President Barack Obama 20 times during a Wednesday presser.

Former Trump presidential transition adviser J.W. Verret told Keilar he wasn’t surprised by Trump’s behavior.

“It’s not unexpected. The guy’s always had problems on his best day. I think the hope for the future is Democrats nominate someone who is moderate who can work with Republicans. And we can get together in the post-Trump era,” he said.

“It’s growing worse and worse. I can’t explain it. Frankly, I don’t want to get in this guy’s head. I’d like to focus for the future. I hope the Democratic Party looks for a nominee who can work with Republicans like me,” Verret said.

Verret, a law professor at George Mason University, has been a critic of Trump following the presidential transition. He previously said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report convinced him Trump should be impeached.

Watch above, via CNN.

