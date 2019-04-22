Former Trump Lawyer John Dowd Rails Against Mueller Report: ‘It’s a Fail, Very Poorly Written’

President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer John Dowd railed against the Mueller report on Fox News this morning, saying the special counsel’s findings deserve a “complete F” and is “very “poorly written.”

Dowd also repeatedly denied Trump asked from former White House counsel Don McGhan to fire Robert Mueller shortly after the special counsel was put in place — a major obstruction issue cited in the report.

“He never did,” Dowd said after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked him about the president’s request of McGhan. “I was there at same time report said McGahan mentioned this. I was assigned to deal with Mueller and I briefed the president every day. At no time did the president ever say, ‘John, I’m going to get rid of him.'”

He continued:

“It’s just the opposite. Here is the message the president had for Robert Mueller to me, to carry: One, you tell him I respect what he is doing, number two, You tell him he’s got my full cooperation, number three, get it done as quickly as possible, and number four, whatever else you need, let me know. That was always the message and that is exactly what we did. And as you know we produced everything. Without a document missing. Without a lie. Can you imagine in Washington something without a lie?”

Dowd added that he believes Trump was simply asking McGhan to vet Mueller to make sure he had no conflict of interests. However, in Mueller’s report, McGhan quotes Trump by saying, “Call Rod [Rosenstein], tell Rod that Mueller has conflicts and can’t be the Special Counsel.”

“McGhan recalled the President telling him ‘Mueller has to go,'” the report continues.

Doocy went on to ask Dowd, “On a scale of 1-10, when you look at the Mueller report, what do you give it?”

“An F. Complete F,” he replied. “I ran cases just like this. It is so poorly done. There are things missing. Parts of it are not right. I would say, they had a junior writer from the New York Times do it. It is very poor.”

Dowd served as Trump’s lead counsel for the president during the special counsel probe until March 2018 when he resigned.

Watch above, via Fox News.

