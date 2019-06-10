The hosts of Fox News’ The Five mocked today’s big House Judiciary Committee hearing with former Nixon White House counsel John Dean and questioned his relevance there.

Dean spoke on parallels between President Donald Trump‘s actions and Richard Nixon‘s.

Dana Perino noted how cable news was sticking with coverage of the helicopter crash in New York instead of broadcasting much of the hearing, which she said was “probably good for Democrats” because “it’s probably better for you not to have this one being the one you lead off in June.”

Jesse Watters said of Dean, “He’s not a witness to anything!… No one knows who he is. He is a CNN contributor, which makes perfect sense that a CNN guy is a witness in their fake Russia collusion story. He witnessed something almost 50 years ago. So I don’t know what that adds.”

“Every time the media wants to talk about impeachment or compare something to Watergate, they send a town car over to John’s house, they bring him into the studio, he says this is worse than Watergate, the anchor nods, and they send the town car back to his house. That’s all he’s used for,” he added.

Dagen McDowell called it a “pathetic” attempt to bring on someone who isn’t really relevant anymore.

“If they want somebody to explain obstruction, why don’t they call President Bill Clinton?” she asked.

Greg Gutfeld said the hearing is “just a rerun” from the Democrats to get back in the news cycle, saying it’s the media keeping this bubble going.

