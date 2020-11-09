Gamblers have predicted that President Donald Trump is not going to concede any time soon.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the odds are 3/1 that Trump will say “concede” or “concession” in his next public speech, excluding a statement along the lines of, “We will not concede this election.”

The odds are +300 — meaning one would win $300 for every $100 wagered, if right — that Trump will “concede or [make a] concession in his next public address,” while the odds against that prospect are -500.

Trump has continuously pushed the false claim that the election results are inaccurate and that there has been voter fraud, likely influencing gamblers’ predictions regarding his concession.

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are also currently the favorites to win their respective Georgia Senate runoff races against Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, according to SportsBetting.ag, while betters have predicted Pfizer will be the first to release a Covid-19 vaccine.

