George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and unrelenting critic of President Donald Trump, says its time for his wife’s boss to see the men in white coats.

Like many political observers, Mr. Conway noticed Trump’s latest White House pool spray where he called himself “the chosen one,” attacked the Danish prime minister for squashing his plans for Greenland, and once again called Jews “disloyal” by voting for Democrats. As such, Conway is beseeching the White House staff to call Walter Reed Army Medical Center’s behavioral health wing and take Trump there at once.

To @WhiteHouse Staff: Seriously, its time to call these guys. Time to get him in the chopper up to Bethesda:https://t.co/zyvfkkrj2S — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

That wasn’t Conway’s only tweet today though.

And there you have it. Poor baby @realDonaldTrump. A woman (actually with polite understatement) says his absurd suggestion is absurd. And sad little Donald’s feelings are hurt. Narcissism vs. the national interest, Chapter … what chapter are we on now? Can’t keep track. https://t.co/H80OChTsFu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

Because your feelings are hurt, you’re now rage-tweeting against allies. Wonderful. https://t.co/5g6V5iJh9T — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

The president you changed your name for is showing severe signs of mental instability. I’d be worrying about that if I were you. https://t.co/UQAq9sqI1p — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

Mr. Conway regularly questions the state of Trump’s mental health, but this wouldn’t be the first time he outright suggested that the president be institutionalized. Back in June, Conway called for Trump’s commitment in response to a Fox Business interview where the president ran wild about the crimes supposedly committed against him by numerous intelligence officials.

