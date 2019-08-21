comScore

George Conway Calls on White House Staff to Institutionalize Trump

By Ken MeyerAug 21st, 2019, 2:33 pm

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and unrelenting critic of President Donald Trump, says its time for his wife’s boss to see the men in white coats.

Like many political observers, Mr. Conway noticed Trump’s latest White House pool spray where he called himself “the chosen one,” attacked the Danish prime minister for squashing his plans for Greenland, and once again called Jews “disloyal” by voting for Democrats. As such, Conway is beseeching the White House staff to call Walter Reed Army Medical Center’s behavioral health wing and take Trump there at once.

That wasn’t Conway’s only tweet today though.

Mr. Conway regularly questions the state of Trump’s mental health, but this wouldn’t be the first time he outright suggested that the president be institutionalized. Back in June, Conway called for Trump’s commitment in response to a Fox Business interview where the president ran wild about the crimes supposedly committed against him by numerous intelligence officials.

