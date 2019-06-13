Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade seemed to be at odds with each other on Thursday during a discussion focused on President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about foreign intelligence impacting U.S. elections on Fox & Friends.

Trump opened himself to controversy yesterday when he said in an interview that he would welcome foreign dirt to use against his 2020 opponents, and rejected the idea of notifying the FBI in that event. Hannity reacted to this last night by bemoaning the media’s “phony moral selective outrage,” and today, he continued that while asking “how can you not be outraged” that Hillary Clinton did “far worse” with her connection to the Christopher Steele dossier.

Kilmeade, who noted earlier in the show that Trump’s remarks were problematic, eventually got in with Hannity by saying “the better answer for the president would’ve been ‘I’m not taking Russian or Chinese or any outside influence because I don’t need it, we don’t want it.'”

“What is wrong with listening to what they have to say?” Hannity countered.

“I don’t think you should be listening what China has to say,” Kilmeade answered.

The two continued to back and forth on this topic, with Hannity saying “you might learn something that you share with the FBI as the president said” (Trump did not). Hannity also said that if foreign governments hypothetically provided one candidate with information to defeat another, “you have to determine if it’s true or false. If it’s true, you got a big favor.”

“Is that okay?” Kilmeade asked.

“Sure it’s okay,” Hannity answered. “When did talking go wrong?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

