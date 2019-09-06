An odd stop by an Air National Guard crew is reportedly part of an investigation by the House Oversight Committee into military expenditures at Trump Turnberry in Scotland.

A new report from Politico tonight details how the crew made a stop between U.S. and Kuwait at the president’s Scotland resort:

Since April, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating why the crew on the C-17 military transport plane made the unusual stay — both en route to the Middle East and on the way back — at the luxury waterside resort, according to several people familiar with the incident. But they have yet to receive any answers from the Pentagon.

This news comes on the heels of announced investigations by House committees into Vice President Mike Pence‘s stay at the Trump golf club in Ireland and the president’s announced plans to hold the next G7 at his Doral resort.

This trip detailed by Politico was apparently so unusual that one crew member “texted someone close to him and told him about the stay, sending a photo and noting that the crew’s per diem allowance wasn’t enough to cover food and drinks at the ritzy resort.”

A letter to the Pentagon from the House committee says that the military has spent roughly $11 million on fuel at the airport close to the Turnberry resort.

You can read that letter here.

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

