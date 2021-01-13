House Republicans Reportedly Terrified of Crossing Trump on Impeachment: They ‘Fear For Their Lives’

Numerous reports are indicating that House Republicans are terrified of crossing President Donald Trump and voting for his impeachment.

Wednesday morning on CNN, Jamie Gangel reported that members of the House GOP caucus are still operating under “tremendous pressure” from Trump and are still being “scared and intimidated” by the president. Gangel shared a conversation she had with an anonymous House conservative — who said that the GOP caucus currently feels grave threats to their safety.

“They fear for their lives, and for their family’s lives,” the unnamed Congressional Republican told Gangel.

Politico’s Tim Alberta reported that there are Republicans who would like to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment, but are concerned that doing so will put them in harms way.

“Numerous House Rs have received death threats in the past week, and I know for a fact several members *want* to impeach but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered,” Alberta tweeted Wednesday.

Crow is right. Numerous House Rs have received death threats in the past week, and I know for a fact several members *want* to impeach but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered. Not spinning or covering for anyone. Just stating the chilling reality. https://t.co/K523T9oP91 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 13, 2021

Thus far, five House members have come out publicly in support of the impeachment of President Trump. Most notably, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House’s third-ranking Republican, has said she plans to vote to impeach.

