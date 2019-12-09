Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, which examined the conduct of the FBI toward President Donald Trump’s campaign, uncovered text messages from agents celebrating Trump’s 2016 victory.

“In our review, we also learned that, in 2016, the FBI had several other CHSs [Confidential Human Sources] with either a connection to candidate Trump or a role in the Trump campaign. Some of these sources were known to and available for use by the Crossfire Hurricane team during the 2016 presidential campaign, while others were not,” the report reads on page 336.

The report goes on to detail in footnotes that there were also FBI agents who texted about their support for Trump on page 339, where it is also recorded that a supervisory special agent (SSA) praised the election of Trump and compared it to “watching a Superbowl comeback.”

He later explained to investigators “I didn’t want a criminal to be in the White House,” referring to Hillary Clinton.

The report also details a conversation between two agents handling a CHS, all unidentified.

Handling Agent: “Trump!” Co-Case Handling Agent: “Hahaha. Shit just got real.” Handling Agent: “Yes it did.” Co-Case Handling Agent: “I saw a lot of scared MFers on … [my way to work] this morning. Start looking for new jobs fellas. Haha.” Handling Agent: “LOL”

The report also examines text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, finding that neither Strzok nor Page impacted the start of the investigation and that neither acted with bias.

