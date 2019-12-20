George Conway unveiled a new tool in his ongoing campaign to undermine his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump.

In days that followed the historic impeachment of the 45th president, Conway unveiled a new hashtag #IMPOTUS, which is a fairly clear mashup of impeached and the acronym for President of the United States. It also is a bit of a homophone for impotent or impotence, which is likely the desired connotation.

It is not clear the exact origin of the term IMPOTUS, but screenwriter Gary Whitta used the hashtag in January of 2017.

Honestly starting to feel hopeful that President Wario will spend too much time googling his own name to do any real damage. #IMPOTUS — Merry Whitta (@garywhitta) January 21, 2017

But it’s clear that Conway was the first to breathe life into the term when he quote-tweeted Washington Post reporter Dan Zak:

The term quickly became a hashtag and within hours it was not just trending on Twitter but celebrated as a victory by Conway himself:

Notable blue-checked Twitter accounts helped in the collaborative effort to get it trending, some of which are curated below for your reading pleasure:

#IMPOTUS told me that you can’t impeach a president for doing the best presidenting ever. Guess he was wrong. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 20, 2019

From now on, I’m going to refer to @realDonaldTrump using the title Impeached-President Trump. Has a much nicer ring to it.#IMPOTUS — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 20, 2019

