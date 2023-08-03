Joe Scarborough: Republicans and Fox News Are Now ‘Willing to Trash America’ to Defend Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore into conservatives, Republicans, and “another news channel” on Thursday for continuing to support and defend former President Donald Trump after his third indictment. Rather than acknowledge the seriousness of the charges, Scarborough said Trump’s supporters were “willing to trash America” and its institutions.

Trump, who has been charged with four criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to overturn the 2020 election, has been able to fundraise and keep many of his allies in Congress despite his alleged involvement and his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. His supporters claim that the charges violate his freedom of speech to question the election, apparently ignoring the evidence pointing to his knowing that he lost the election and tried to steal it anyway.

Despite this, Trump is still lionized by many on the right, and Scarborough called them out for putting “this guy” before their own country and its laws:

It is amazing to me that these people, [House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy and people on another cable news station spent from Election Day 2020 to January 6 undermining confidence in America’s voting system and American democracy. It’s ended up costing them a billion dollars. It’ll end up probably costing them closer to two billion, but they did that. And they haven’t learned their lesson. … [I]t’s like they’re willing to just totally screw America, to trash America for this guy.

As photos of Trump played on the screen, Scarborough asked the booth to cut away, saying: “I don’t want to see his face, take him down” before continuing:

Now they’re willing to trash America. They’ve already trashed democracy for that guy. And if you listen to him yesterday, if you listen to Republicans in the House, if you listen to people on the other news channels, they’re literally willing to trash America’s judiciary. Our judicial branch, the very branch in Madisonian democracy that separates us from other countries the most. If you follow history, it’s always the great leveler.

Watch the full video via MSNBC.

