The New York Times has obtained an early copy of former House Speaker John Boehner’s new book titled On the House: A Washington Memoir, which appears to include a number of critiques of members of his own Republican party. Perhaps most noteworthy? He blames former President Donald Trump for the deadly insurrection on the Capitol perpetrated by his supporters on Jan. 6.

Originally reported by Maggie Haberman, the Times reveals a number of shocking passages, not least of which is the claim that Trump “incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November.”

Boehner adds that Trump “claimed voter fraud without any evidence, and repeated those claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust,” according to the Times, which also reports:

Mr. Boehner writes that Mr. Trump’s “refusal to accept the result of the election not only cost Republicans the Senate but led to mob violence,” adding, “It was painful to watch.” At another point, he writes, “I’ll admit I wasn’t prepared for what came after the election — Trump refusing to accept the results and stoking the flames of conspiracy that turned into violence in the seat of our democracy, the building over which I once presided.” He adds: “Watching it was scary, and sad. It should have been a wake-up call for a return to Republican sanity.” Nodding to the divisions between the parties in Congress now, he writes, “Whatever they end up doing, or not doing, none of it will compare to one of the lowest points of American democracy that we lived through in January 2021.”

Former President Ronald Reagan made famous the “11th commandment” that effectively stated, “thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.” Boehner has largely ignored that axiom in this book, as he has criticized Senator Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity, and now Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]