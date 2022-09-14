Jon Voight Waxes Poetic About Showing Off Trump’s ‘Beautiful Side’ in Upcoming Interview: You’ll See Patience, ‘Grace, Even Humility’

Get ready to see former President Donald Trump’s softer side — or, as the man interviewing him put it, his “beautiful side.”

Speaking with Eric Bolling on Newsmax Monday, actor Jon Voight previewed his upcoming conversation with Trump, which is slated to air on the network Sunday as part of a special on the Abraham Accords. And according to Voight, viewers are in for a bit of a surprise.

“You’ll see a side to him that you’ve never seen before — or most people haven’t seen before,” Voight said. “A side of patience, of grace, even humility, I must say. It was it’s a very beautiful side to him that is exposed here.

Patience, grace and humility. Definitely not traits that even the former president’s most ardent fans would generally associate with him. But Voight insists the audience is going to see a kinder, gentler Trump on Sunday night.

“Most of the time he’s talking about very rough stuff and he’s being attacked quite a lot,” he said. “So this is a different kind of time with him. It’ll be a revelation to many.”

If you say so, Jon. But it might take an awful lot to convince some skeptics that Donald Trump is humble.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com