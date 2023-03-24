White Powder Mailed to Manhattan DA from Orlando With Message: ‘Alvin: I’m Gonna Kill You!’

An unknown “white powder” was discovered in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s mailroom on Friday, as his office’s investigation into Donald Trump continues and the former president’s rhetoric takes an increasingly heated tone.

Trump is being investigated over allegedly falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair she says they had. Trump has loudly complained about the investigation, including posting that he expected to be arrested Tuesday and calling on his base to protest to show support for him.

The former president has yet to be arrested, but as the week has drawn to a close, he’s turned up the temperature in his Truth Social posts, going so far as to claim that if he were to face criminal charges, it would be “catastrophic for our Country” and could lead to “death and destruction.”

Bragg has also been the target of criticism from House Republicans, sparring with several GOP committee chairs via letters in which House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) demanded that he come testify before Congress, a demand which Bragg rejected.

According to a report by The New York Daily News, the white powder was found in the mailroom at the Manhattan DA’s office, the same building where the grand jury had been meeting to evaluate the potential charges against the ex-president. Officials were investigating but had yet to identify the substance.

NYDN courts reporter Molly Crane-Newman tweeted that the white powder was found in an envelope marked “Alvin,” and that “[s]omeone opened the mail at around 1 p.m. but was not exposed.”

The white powder was in an envelope marked “Alvin,” according to the NYPD. Someone opened the mail at around 1 p.m. but was not exposed. — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 24, 2023

Bragg’s office has faced other threats this week, according to the NYDN:

On Tuesday, unfounded bomb threats were made against the DA’s office, nearby court buildings, and NYPD Headquarters. Someone called 911 reporting that a bomb had been placed at Manhattan Criminal Court.

UPDATE 3:17 pm ET: Crane-Newman tweeted that a spokeswoman for the Manhattan DA said that the powder was “immediately contained” and that it had been determined to not contain any dangerous substance.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan DA said the substance was immediately contained and ESU and DEP determined there was no dangerous substance. — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 24, 2023

UPDATE 3:35 pm ET: MSNBC is reporting that the white powder was postmarked in Orlando, Florida on March 21, 2023 and received at the Manhattan DA’s office Friday, March 24.

Katy Tur reported that the message said “‘Alvin: I’m gonna kill you’ and then a series of exclamation points.”

Watch the video clips above, via MSNBC.

