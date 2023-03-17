JUST IN: Trump Aides and Mar-a-Lago Resort Staff Subpoenaed in Trump Classified Documents Investigation

CNN reports that over two dozen individuals. have received subpoenas to testify before a federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Citing multiple sources familiar “with the probe, the report reveals that the recipients of the subpoena range from “Mar-a-Lago resort staff to members of Donald Trump’s inner circle at the Florida estate.”

CNN reports:

On Thursday, Trump’s communications aide Margo Martin, who worked in the White House and then moved with Trump to Florida, appeared before the grand jury in Washington, DC. One of special counsel Jack Smith’s senior-most prosecutors was involved in the interview. Margo Martin, White House press assistant, listens during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Martin, who is among a small group of former White House advisers who have remained employed by Trump after he left office, declined to answer any questions when approached by a CNN reporter. Smith has sought testimony from a range of people close to Trump – from his own attorneys who represent him in the matter to staffers who work on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, including a housekeeper and restaurant servers, sources said.

There’s a new chief judge in DC who could help determine the fate of Donald Trump The staffers are of interest to investigators because of what they may have seen or heard while on their daily duties around the estate, including whether they saw boxes or documents in Trump’s office suite or elsewhere. “They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” said one source familiar with the Justice Department’s efforts.

Federal investigators executed a search an seizure of classified documents reportedly kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last August. However, the former president claims that images of classified folders found were only kept because he thought they were “cool.”

