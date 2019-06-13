Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) jokingly replied to Donald Trump Jr. this morning after the first-son threatened to campaign for the anti-Trump lawmaker’s 2020 primary challenger.

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Amash wrote in response to Don Jr. tweeting, “See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season.”

if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019

See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019 The eldest Trump son’s tweeted the threat in response to new polls showing Amash’s GOP challenger 16 points ahead of him just weeks after Amash became the first Republican congressperson to support impeaching President Donald Trump. The libertarian lawmaker has insisted he is not worried about a pro-Trump primary challenger, telling The Hill yesterday, “I’ve had multiple elections where people thought I was the underdog and won by large margins. I don’t really worry about any of that stuff.” “I have a lot of confidence in what I’m doing, in the American people, and especially the people in my district, First I’m not going to lose, and second, I don’t have any regrets about doing the right thing,” he added. “I didn’t run for office to sell out my principles to the party or to any one person.”

