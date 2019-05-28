In response to the news that failed Alabama Senate candidate and accused sexual predator Roy Moore is considering another Senate run, first-son Donald Trump Jr. reminded the former state supreme court justice of what happened in his last election.

“You mean like last time?” Don Jr. tweeted after Moore suggested he would defeat an establishment-backed Republican lawmaker running for Sen. Doug Jones‘ (D) seat in 2020. “You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA.”

“Running for office should never become a business model,” he added. “If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), the establishment-endorsed candidate running for the seat, spoke today about the likelihood of Moore entering the race.

“People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne told The Hill.

“What is Bradley so worried about?” Jones tweeted in response to Moore’s comments. “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones. — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

During Moore’s run against Jones for the Senate seat in 2017, he was accused by numerous women of inappropriately pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were underage, with one woman coming forward to accuse him of sexually assaulting her when she was a young teenager.

[image via Bob Levey/Getty Images]

