Donald Trump Jr. announced he’s planning a tour of Australia to promote his father’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) principles that have permeated American politics in the last seven years.

In a video posted to Twitter, Don Jr. said he’s excited to get back to the country where he “spent a month backpacking” his junior year of college.

“Interestingly enough, great MAGA fan base,” he said. “I think they saw their rights being infringed, the insanity that went on there around COVID, and they understand the existential threat to the West that’s taken root. The disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture that’s crippled so much of the U.S. has just taken root there and we need to stop it.”

During COVID-19, thousands of Australians staged rallies and protested vaccine mandates and lockdowns in what became a familiar battle dividing line during the pandemic.

MAGA was popularized by Donald Trump in 2016 as he developed his populist approach to politics that would put him in the White House and encourage the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. The Washington Post has called MAGA “divisive and backward-looking” with “no nod to diversity or civility or progress.”

President Joe Biden has called MAGA the ‘most extreme political organization’ in recent history, according to Politico.

Don Jr. hasn’t said how he will tailor the MAGA message to an Australian audience, but as he noted there are plenty of conservatives there who believe “their rights” are “being infringed” upon.

According to the Australian Parliament website, “Right-wing or ‘far right’ extremism is not a new phenomenon, in Australia or internationally, but in recent years has re-emerged to become more visible and a growing threat to national security,” adding. “It is important to note that right-wing extremism does not always involve violent extremist movements.”

Don Jr.’s website announcing his tour doesn’t shy away from incendiary language; the words, “You’ve already lost the battle if you’re afraid to fight” feature prominently on the home page.

Trump Jr.’s tour will include Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in July.

