Kayleigh McEnany Doubles Down on Trump 2024: ‘No Matter What Happens in 2020, 2024 is There for His Taking’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends in the role of Trump Campaign spokesperson and made clear that 2024 is there for Trump’s taking.

Co-host Steve Doocy pressed her on a recent Trump Campaign fundraising email that asked if Trump should run in 2024. This was understandably viewed as a possible concession, or perhaps the first step towards concession, especially given Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s congratulations of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect’s Kamala Harris as winning the 2020 election.

Doocy noted that McEnany was appearing as campaign spokesperson, before noting that last night “the campaign sent out a fundraising e-mail from the campaign asking should ‘President Trump run in 2024?'” Doocy plainly asked, “What was that about?”

McEnany initially demurred, perhaps forgetting that she was officially appearing as part of the Trump Campaign, and said, “You know, I think that they are just putting out that thought. They are still focused…”

To Doocy’s credit, the Fox & Friends co-host did not let McEnay pass, reminding her, “You are the campaign spokesperson.”

“Yes, yes, he is still focused on 202o,” she conceded. “But 2024 … look, he’s the leader of this movement no matter what happens in 2020, 2024 is there for his taking. His base is strong. They’re not going away. The forgotten men and women are forgotten no longer because they had four years of President Trump. Hopefully, four more but in 2024, it’s there if President Trump would like it.”

Doocy followed by asking about reports that Trump may not show up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, which would be the first such time in modern history in which an outgoing President was not present for the peaceful transition of power. Reports have surfaced of Trump holding a political rally in Florida on the same day, which Doocy pressed the Press Secretary/Campaign Spokesperson about.

“Is the president going to fly down to Florida perhaps that same day and perhaps have a rally? Same day?” Doocy asked.

“You know, Steve, that is the million-dollar question,” McEnany replied. “I’ve been asked it a lot. I will leave that to the president.”

When pressed for a hint of the answer, McEnany replied, “Right now, he’s still got his litigation playing out as we approach January 20, so I’ll leave it to him. We’ll see.”

Watch above via Fox News.

