Fox News’ Laura Ingraham tonight brought up President Donald Trump‘s ABC News interview in which he talked about being open to receiving foreign dirt, asking why he would be speaking with George Stephanopoulos in the first place.

Trump said he’d be open to foreign dirt on his 2020 opponent and said “maybe” you call the FBI, but when told about the FBI director’s comments that it should be reported, the president said he’s wrong.

Ingraham tonight said, “Setting aside the question of why you would have George Stephanopoulos standing over the president in the Oval Office––I don’t know who approved that––what about this notion of accepting foreign Intel about an opponent? Is that a risk for President Trump, getting pulled back into Mueller? Again, why he was put in that situation is beyond me.”

Victor Davis Hanson agreed that “you shouldn’t ever talk to George Stephanopoulos,” and said Trump probably “intended to” bring up something like Adam Schiff getting called by Russian pranksters.

He added, “I think the cardinal rule is in Trump’s case you don’t even discuss that. You just say I don’t want to talk about it.”

Ingraham said it seemed like he was “playing with” Stephanopoulos a bit, but added, “Putting him in that situation, I don’t get it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

