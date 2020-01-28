Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’

It’s not the witness chair, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pushing for information from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to be included in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump — at least, on a confidential basis.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Palmetto State senator declared his backing for a proposal put forth by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) — who called for the Senate to review the manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming book, Room Where it Happened, behind closed doors.

“I totally support @SenatorLankford’s proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified setting where each Senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination,” Graham wrote.

I totally support @SenatorLankford‘s

proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified setting where each Senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination. https://t.co/e18nUfSMgI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2020

With this statement, Graham is essentially calling for the electorate to be kept in the dark about a book that will be public in a matter of weeks regardless.

The early revelations from Bolton’s book, reported by The New York Times, have already rocked the impeachment trial, and intensified the debate over whether he and others should be called to testify. Among the splashier tidbits, Bolton claimed that the president made $391 million in Ukraine aid conditional to Ukraine announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]