White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claims that President Donald Trump was not upset by the fact that his rally in Tulsa Saturday night drew just 6,200 people — less than one-third of the arena’s capacity. But one Fox & Friends host wasn’t buying the spin.

In a contentious exchange (by Fox & Friends standards, at least) during Monday morning’s show, host Steve Doocy confronted McEnany about the rally.

“How angry was the president that there was just a sea of blue, empty chairs?” Doocy asked.

McEnany tried to sell the idea that Trump was totally fine speaking before a crowd of less than 6,500 people in an arena which holds more than 19,000.

“The president was not angry at all,” McEnany said. “The president was quite energized. I was with him after the rally. It was a huge success.”

Doocy flatly rejected the idea that Trump was not livid.

“Kayleigh, you’re saying he was not furious?” Doocy said. “Because we’ve known Donald Trump — he was on this show every Monday for years. That guy, who used to be on our show, would have been furious that something went haywire.”

But McEnany stood behind her impossible to fathom claim.

“In my interactions with the president after the rally on Marine One with him — I checked in with him on Air Force One and he was in very good spirits,” she said. “Spoke with him again about the rally yesterday, and it got rave reviews. His speech was very good.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

