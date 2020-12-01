Merry Superspreader: Trump Reportedly Set to Host a Slew of Packed White House Holiday Parties Amid Covid Surge

‘Tis the season to flout CDC guidelines.

The Washington Post reports President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are, according to officials, “determined to have a final holiday season in the White House.” As such, they are set to host a series of holiday parties — more than a dozen over the course of the next month.

The news of the parties comes amid a massive nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. In all, there are now more than 13.5 million confirmed positives across the country.

Stephanie Grisham, who serves as a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, defended the parties in a statement to the Post, saying that protocols will be strict.

“This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor,” Grisham said. “Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines. Attending the parties will be a very personal choice.”

The White House has staged multiple events over the past few months which have been linked to coronavirus spread. The Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony introducing Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee has been deemed a superspreader by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts. Both President Trump and Melania Trump subsequently contracted the virus, along with numerous other attendees. Multiple cases were also traced back to a Nov. 3 election night party at the White House, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The Post reports that the holiday parties will each include more than 50 people. CDC guidelines do not include a specific attendance limit for indoor events, but do say that “gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]