House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a new, post-Mueller report messaging campaign today calling out President Donald Trump for being “immoral, unethical, corrupt and unpatriotic” in resisting congressional oversight attempts.

“There was an extensive and troubling pattern of calculated efforts by President Trump to interfere with and obstruct the Special Counsel’s investigation, and subsequent repeated attempts to cover it up through lies,” a memo detailing the anti-Trump campaign states — in a section titled, “What is Trump Hiding?”

The section also called out the Trump administration’s refusal to obey subpoenas, the “stonewalling [of] congressional inquiries,” and forcing even interns to sign NDAs “to hide their activity from the public.” The document goes on to argue these actions are a national security risk and an “abuse of power.”

“The president’s disdain for rule of law and the Republicans’ complicity in his abuses of power are doing lasting damage to American democracy,” a part titled, “The American People Deserve Answers, Trump’s Defiance Stands in the Way” reads. “Congress is a co-equal branch of government, intended to serve as a check on executive power and prevent the rise of a tyrant. Preventing Congress from exercising any oversight as the president intends fundamentally impairs the balance of power.”

As for what the memo specifically seeks to remedy, other sections accuse the administration of refusing or stalling requests for information and testimony on issues like their policy of family separation, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller‘s policies on immigration, and Trump’s attempts to kill Obamacare through the courts.

“The president was elected to serve the people, not rule behind closed doors,” the memo concludes. “Transparency is critical to a healthy democracy and every American should be alarmed by the president’s behavior.”

