Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto heavily criticized President Donald Trump over his complaints that Fox News isn’t sufficiently pro-Trump enough.

Cavuto gave a long monologue to close out Thursday’s Your World with Neil Cavuto, hitting at Trump complaining to Twitter followers that “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

“I think the president watches Fox,” Cavuto said. “I also think he’s getting sick of Fox, which is weird because I think he gets pretty fair coverage on Fox, but the president making clear that to fact-check him is to be all but dead to him and a legion of supporters, who let me know in no uncertain terms that I am either with him totally or a never-Trumper bully.”

“First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” he continued. “My job is to cover you, not fun over you or rip you, just cover you. Call balls and strikes. Our job is to keep score, not settle scores. In my case, to report the economic numbers with their good and when they’re bad. But when the markets are soaring and with her tumbling. When trade talks looking they’re coming together and when they are look like falling apart. It’s called being fair and balanced, Mr. President.”

“You’re entitled to your point of view, Mr. President, but you’re not entitled to your own set of facts,” Cavuto said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

