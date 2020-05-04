comScore

NY Times Reports Trump Admin Privately Projecting 3,000 Daily Deaths by June — White House Disputes

By Leia IdlibyMay 4th, 2020, 1:52 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The New York Times published a piece stating that the Trump administration is privately projecting 3,000 daily deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak by June 1. But the White House is disputing the report, claiming “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”

The projections are based on an internal report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that forecasted about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of May. There are currently 25,000 cases reported every 24 hours, with a daily death toll of approximately 1,750.

This report comes as states begin to open up, implying that these reopenings could put the U.S. back to where it was in March, which is when stay-at-home orders began. President Donald Trump has also been pressing for states to reopen, despite his administration’s predictions of a steady rise in coronavirus cases and deaths going into the summer.

The steep count of 200,000 predicted new cases has also met skepticism from FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, who asked, “Why are reported deaths in this slide so different than projected deaths?” in a Twitter post:

