NYT’s Haberman Reports Trump Asked British PM to Envision Her Daughter Getting Raped

A new report on Maggie Haberman’s upcoming Donald Trump tome delves into the former president’s…unorthodox approach to foreign policy, specifically his interactions with foreign leaders and his thoughts about bombing Mexico.

Washington Post got an early look at Confidence Man, the New York Times correspondent’s upcoming book filed with explosive details about Trump’s time in the White House. The book explores the transactional nature of Trump’s approach to politics, and the Post flagged an anecdote where Trump used shockingly brazen terms with the former British prime minister, Theresa May.

When Trump first met British Prime Minister Theresa May, he soon turned the conversation to abortion. “Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice. Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?” he said, according to the book. Pointing to then-Vice President Mike Pence, he described him as the “tough one” on abortion. He soon moved the topic away from Northern Ireland to an offshore wind project he wanted to block near his property, the book says.

Trump was described as “crass and profane” when speaking about world leaders; Haberman’s book reports that he referred to German ex-Prime Minister Angela Merkel as “that b*tch.”

As for Vladimir Putin, however, the Post highlighted Trump’s praise for the Russian leader, including a portion in the book where Trump was “‘laughing’ when aides grew mad that he tweeted a proposal for a joint cyber unit with Russia that would have ‘effectively let the Russians into the U.S. investigations of hacking.'”

The book is also apparently going to corroborate former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who claimed in his own memoir that Trump considered having the U.S. military bomb drug trafficking labs in Mexico.

In A Sacred Oath, Esper alleged that Trump twice proposed launching missiles into Mexico to blow up the drug labs and then deny U.S. responsibility for the strike. The Post reports that in Haberman’s book, the idea came up when Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir met with Trump while he was wearing his dress uniform and raised the proposition.

“The response from White House aides was not to try to change Trump’s view,” Haberman wrote, “but to consider asking Giroir not to wear his uniform to the Oval Office anymore.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com