Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, FL are reportedly developing a contingency plan in case Donald Trump is indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance while the former president lives at Mar-a-Lago.

As the former president continues to wage war with his various political foes, Trump and his businesses are still under a grand jury investigation for multiple allegations of banking and tax fraud. This raises the possibility of Trump being extradited to New York if he’s charged with wrongdoing on these matters. Politico reports that Florida officials are holding discussions about what they would do in that scenario.

According to the report, Florida has an interstate extradition statute that would allow Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) “to intervene and even investigate whether an indicted ‘person ought to be surrendered’ to law enforcement officials from another state.” Trump and DeSantis are known to be allies, and the former has suggested that he would consider the governor as his running mate if he runs for president again — though DeSantis and Trump could also be formidable rivals to one another in 2024.

Politico’s report also noted that conversations about Trump’s extradition from Florida might be a moot point if the former president relocates to his property in Bedminster, NJ while Mar-a-Lago is closed for the season. This could actually have major legal repercussions for Trump, for even though New Jersey has a similar extradition statute, Governor Phil Murphy (D) is less likely than DeSantis to stand in the way of Vance’s out-of-state indictment.

