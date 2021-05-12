Trump Posts Lengthy Rant About ‘RINO Losers’ in Anti-Trump GOP Group Threatening to Start a Third Party

Former President Donald Trump wrote a lengthy tirade on his new website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, attacking a new anti-Trump group of GOP members that threatened to start a new party calling them “RINO Losers.”

Yesterday, Reuters reported over 100 former GOP officials suggested they would start a new party if the GOP doesn’t reject Trump. Their statement said, “Either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative.”

One of the organizers of the group, Miles Taylor, penned the “Anonymous” column in the New York Times that said he was part of the resistance inside Trump’s administration. He received the lion’s share of Trump’s ire.

Trump also attacked other prominent conservatives like former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman. “Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have—a socialist regime.”

Whitman briefly responded to Trump’s attacks on CNN Wednesday night. “I won two elections. What can I tell him? I didn’t lose my reelection, I won it in a very Democratic state.”

You can read the full blog post below:

A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don’t remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not. Some people refer to him as “absolutely nothing.” I hear he is on CNN and MSDNC all the time, but he had nothing to do with any of my decisions, and I wouldn’t even know what he looks like. He is the guy who fraudulently wrote a make-believe book and statement to the failing New York Times calling himself “Anonymous.” That’s right, he, a lowlife that I didn’t know, was Anonymous. Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump despite our creating the greatest economy ever, getting us out of endless wars, rebuilding our Great Military, reducing taxes and regulations by historic levels, creating Space Force, appointing almost 300 Judges, and much, much more! He is a phony who will probably be sued over his fake book and fake “Anonymous” editorial, which caused so much treasonous stir. Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have—a socialist regime with collapsing borders, massive tax and regulation hikes, unrest in the Middle East, and long gas lines. He is even giving us men setting new records playing women’s sports. What a disaster for our Country it has been!

