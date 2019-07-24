House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and key leaders of the Democrat-led House of Representatives held a press conference on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing, praising Mueller and criticizing President Donald Trump.

“The president likes to have his poster that said the Mueller report took this many days and cost this many money and this and that and the other, we have a corresponding contradictory Mueller investigation by the numbers,” Pelosi said, referring to a poster that was on stage for the presser.

“$40 million recovered for the U.S. Government. Remember, he said how much it would cost, less than that. 37 people and entities charged with crimes. 25 ongoing criminal cases referred. Seven convicted including five top Trump campaign officials. And then he had no collusion, no this or that. Ten instances of obstruction, yes. No exoneration,” Pelosi said.

“Mueller made clear that the president is not exonerated. Mueller found obstruction of justice and abuses of power by the president. The report said the president could be indicted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office. Mueller found that Trump would and did benefit from Russia’s help and that the campaign welcomed that help,” House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

“The president’s chant of no obstruction is nonsense, the chant that he’s been totally exonerated is a simple lie,” Nadler said.

“Today the director outlined in powerful words how Russia intervened massively in our election, systemically in a sweeping fashion, how during the course of that interference, the Trump campaign welcomed it, made full use of it, put it into its communications and messaging strategy and then lied about it,” House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) added.

“Lied about it to cover it up, lied about it to obstruct the investigation into that very attack on our democracy,” Schiff said.

