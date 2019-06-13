House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed on President Donald Trump for his comments on accepting election assistance from foreign countries, with Pelosi saying Trump didn’t know “right from wrong.”

Trump told ABC News that he would be open to receiving foreign intelligence on election opponents.

“It’s not interference. They have information. I think I’d take it,” the president said, before suggesting it was opposition research.

“What the president said last night shows clearly once again over and over again that he does not know the difference between right and wrong,” Pelosi said. “And that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him.”

“If he doesn’t know the difference, it could explain some of this ridiculous behavior,” Pelosi said.

“There was an assault on our democracy, an assault on our country by the Russians. That has been clearly documented by the intelligence community. And the president of the United States instead of coming to the defense of our democracy, he has said it’s a hoax.”

“There is no … any ethical sense that informs his comments,” Pelosi said.

