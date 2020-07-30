comScore

Remember When Team Trump Lashed Out at Biden for Predicting Trump Would Try to Delay the Election?

By Ken MeyerJul 30th, 2020, 12:07 pm
Joe Biden, Donald Trump

Photo credit: Saul Loeb, Getty Images.

As Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the 2020 election should be postponed because of his groundless complaints about voter fraud, a lot of tweets have resurfaced among his supporters and campaign staffers who previously blasted Joe Biden for suggesting the president would seek a delay.

In the last 24 hours, Trump renewed his attack on mail-in voting by making evidence-free claims that it leads to widespread corruption. This culminated in the president saying mail-in voting will make 2020 “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” and proposing to “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Political observers instantly recoiled at Trump’s proposal, with several of them noting he lacks any kind of constitutional power to authorize a rescheduling of the election. This isn’t completely out of character for Trump, for he hinted that he wouldn’t accept the 2016 election results if he lost to Hillary Clinton, and he doubled down on that stance recently by refusing to say he will concede if Biden defeats him in November.

Following the president’s tweet, the Trump 2020 campaign put out a statement insisting he was “just raising a question about the chaos Democrats have created with their insistence on all mail-in voting.”

Trump’s tweet comes a few months after Biden predicted that his opponent might try to postpone the election.

“Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said in an online fundraiser. “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

At the time, Biden’s remarks drew the scorn of Trumpworld and accusations of pushing a conspiracy theory.

Times appear to have changed since then.

