President Donald Trump (once again) attacked mail-in voting on Thursday by making the groundless claim that the practice is “an easy way” for foreign countries to influence American elections.

Even though Trump and members of his administration have admitted to submitting votes by mail in the past, the president has spent months advancing the evidence-free claim that mail-in voting leads to mass corruption. The practice has been a frequent topic of discussion this year as the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about the possible health hazards of crowds gathering at local polling places.

On Wednesday, Trump went off on the “rigged election” and the “disastrous state of condition” of New York’s mail-in voting.

Trump neglected to acknowledge that New York had to deal with far more absentee ballots than usual for their June primary, which led to considerable delays and certain ballots being rejected for various reasons. Later in the day, Trump tweeted out a local news segment designed as an experiment of mail-in voting.

While the segment noted that the simulated mail-in votes were delayed in their arrival, the experiment saw a 97 percent success rate for the sample size and displayed no evidence of fraudulent activity. Also, the experiment does not account for the fact that actual mail-in votes have special marks to help identify ballots and make sure they are properly processed

On Thursday, Trump got back on Twitter and claimed, “Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

After that, Trump went all out with no new evidence in order to suggest that the 2020 election should be postponed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

