President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani claimed the president has “every right” to ask other countries to help him investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, during an interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz, Sunday.

“The fact is the President of the United States has every right to ask countries to help us in a criminal investigation that should be undertaken,” Giuliani declared, prompting Kurtz to point out that the investigated man in question is a “political opponent.”

“Well, I can’t help that. Suppose a political opponent committed murder, what are we gonna do? He’s a political opponent, so you’re not gonna investigate him?” asked Giuliani. “The fact is this is not a political opponent. It didn’t start that way… The reality is this Biden stuff, I’ve know it for six months, I started this investigation long before he was a candidate. I started it in November of 2018, solely for one single purpose, because I’m his defense lawyer and it exonerates him. It shows there was a lot more collusion in Ukraine than in Russia and that Joe Biden materially assisted in getting some of that covered up, and also by the way got his son out and got a five billion dollar crooked oligarch free who is now running around Ukraine thanking Joe Biden.”

Kurtz interrupted, “By the way, Joe Biden wasn’t a candidate in 2018 but everyone knew he was likely to run…”

“Wait, wait, wait. That means Joe Biden then is completely immune from any investigation? Howie,” responded Giuliani. “Two years before? He can’t be investigated?”

The two then engaged in a skirmish of loudly talking over each other while Giuliani waved some papers around.

Watch above, via Fox News.

