Retired Army General Jack Keane dumped cold water all over President Donald Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran, arguing the country is purposefully delaying negotiations as they control the Strait of Hormuz.

Keane joined Fox’s Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom on Wednesday, after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared Trump’s ceasefire agreement to be a total victory over Iran.

In a Tuesday morning Truth Social post, Trump had threatened that Iranian “civilization” would be wiped out by an 8 p.m. deadline if Iran did not meet U.S. demands. He later accepted a proposal from Pakistan to extend the deadline by two weeks. Hegseth said the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” on various infrastructure targets before Trump agreed to the extension just a couple hours before it hit.

Keane warned on Fox that Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through, and he called the government “masters of obfuscation and delay.”

Trump has floated the idea of a “joint venture” between the U.S. and Iran in controlling the Strait of Hormuz since announcing his ceasefire deal.

Keane said:

You’ve got to look at this from Iran’s perspective. Why did they shut down the Strait of Hormuz? What was their objective they were trying to achieve here? The objective was a simple one, to stop the war. They have achieved that objective. We have indeed stopped the war. So not only that, Iranians are still in control, Bill. The IRGC Navy has told all the ships in the Gulf to pass through the straits, you need our permission. So they are very much in control of the Strait of Hormuz and all those ships are going to abide by those warnings.

Keane recommended Trump give Iran a sharper ultimatum, which would include the country ceasing attacks on Arab allies in the region. Iran, he argued, will ultimately do anything and everything to extend negotiations with the United States and count on the president “not having the will to re-attack.”

The general said:

They are bold about it. This is what we want to achieve. But they are setting the stage for extending the negotiations. They are masters at delay. Their objective going into the negotiation will be to delay the negotiation, extend the cease-fire. Why? Getting closer to a deal. They’ll say anything to convince our negotiators of that. We are getting closer to a deal… Iran is buying for time. Why? Because as time goes by, the oil prices start to come down, the pressure is off the president and the administration economically and financially, and also somewhat politically. And they are counting on that pressure on the president at that point not to have the will to re-attack several weeks from now.

Watch above via Fox News.

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