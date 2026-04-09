Ex-FBI Agent Tells Fox News Prosecution Will Use Body Cam Footage at Tiger Woods’s Trial

Former FBI supervisory agent James Gagliano told Fox News on Thursday that prosecutors will use the body cam footage of Tiger Woods’s arrest at the professional golfer’s upcoming DUI trial.

Reacting to the news of Woods’s trial for allegedly driving under the influence, America’s Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer reported, “Prosecutors want to get the prescription records for Tiger Woods. Here’s what they wrote. They said ‘to include the date and time prescription was filled, the type of prescription, the number of pills in his prescription, the dosage amount, all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle.'”

Hemmer then asked Gagliano, “Why would that be important? I guess there were two pills on the camera found in his pocket.”

“Well remember, Bill, in this instance Tiger Woods refused to take any type of test, any type of roadway motorist test to determine how impaired he was,” Gagliano replied. “Standard DWI or DUI case like this, you’re going to want a toxicology report. You’re gonna wanna know impaired or under the influence the individual was. Now, we know he had not been drinking alcohol and this is related to pills in this instance, so yeah, this is the necessary next step in determining whether or not he’s going to be judged guilty of a crime, of driving under the influence.”

After Hemmer questioned, “Is it the officer’s word against his? Is that how that’s shaping up?” Gagliano explained, “Well Bill, that’s the beauty now in the fact that the vast majority of police departments across the country outfit their officers with body-worn cameras.”

“We all see this on the screen right now, so you can see and determine for yourself whether or not somebody appears to be impaired,” he continued as footage of Woods’s arrest played. “Now, that’s not enough to charge somebody. That is enough probable cause to bring them in for further testing, whether it’s your analysis or blood being drawn, but we have it on camera so that will be used at trial as well.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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