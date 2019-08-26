Fox News’ Shepard Smith called out President Donald Trump this afternoon for his comments about inviting Russia back into the G7.

Trump is hosting next year’s summit and Vladimir Putin may end up receiving an invitation.

“President Trump says the Russians were removed from the group because President Putin outsmarted President Obama,” Smith said. “That is not true.”

He pointed out, “The decision to remove Russia from the group was unanimous. The reason? Putin invaded and annexed Crimea.”

Trump had said earlier today, “President Obama was not happy that this happened because it was embarrassing to him.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

