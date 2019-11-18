ABC News has released a shocking new poll that reveals seven out of 10 Americans believe that President Donald Trump was wrong to request a foreign leader to investigate his political rival.

In July 0f this year, President Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden and allegedly directed the withholding of Congressionally-approved military aid in return. The nearly $400 million was held up, but the reasons and motivation behind it lay at the heart of the current impeachment inquiry led by the House of Representatives.

The poll also reveals that 51% of Americans believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but only 21% say they’re following the hearings very closely.

ABC News reports:

A slim majority of Americans, 51%, believe Trump’s actions were both wrong and he should be impeached and removed from office. But only 21% of Americans say they are following the hearings very closely. In addition to the 51%, another 19% think that Trump’s actions were wrong, but that he should either be impeached by the House but not removed from office, or be neither impeached by the House nor convicted by the Senate. The survey also finds that 1 in 4 Americans, 25%, think that Trump did nothing wrong. Still, nearly 1 in 3, 32%, say they made up their minds about impeaching the president before the news broke about Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

President Trump is coming off a tough political weekend in which the Republican Gubernatorial candidate he supported in Louisana was unable to unseat the incumbent, despite multiple visits to the southern state for political rallies.

