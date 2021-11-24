Some GOP Officials Reportedly Frustrated the RNC Is Paying Trump’s Legal Bills: ‘He’s Not Only a Former President But a Billionaire’

Some Republicans aren’t happy about the RNC paying former President Donald Trump’s legal bills.

The Republican National Committee has paid over $120,000 to a lawyer representing Trump in the ongoing New York investigations into his finances. The news was broken by The Washington Post on Monday.

The RNC defended the payments in a statement saying, “As a leader of our party, defending President Trump and his record of achievement is critical to the GOP. It is entirely appropriate for the RNC to continue assisting in fighting back against the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunt and attacks on him.”

However, according to CNN, there is some frustration among GOP officials that the party is paying money to cover the legal bills of a billionaire former president of the United States.

Some RNC members and donors accused the party of running afoul of its own neutrality rules and misplacing its priorities. Some of these same officials who spoke to CNN also questioned why the party would foot the legal bills of a self-professed billionaire who was sitting on a $102 million war chest as recently as July and has previously used his various political committees to cover legal costs… “This is not normal. Nothing about this is normal, especially since he’s not only a former President but a billionaire,” said a former top RNC official. “What does any of this have to do with assisting Republicans in 2022 or preparing for the 2024 primary?” the official added.

One committeeman from New Jersey wasn’t happy that the party was giving all this money to Trump’s legal defense when in that exact same month he was asking them for resources for their gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

“We sure as heck could have used $121,000,” he said.

