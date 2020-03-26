President Donald Trump ignited a fury on social media Thursday night with his assertion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is exaggerating his state’s need for ventilators amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a wild interview on Hannity in which he trashed Cuomo and several other Democratic governors, the president claimed that the request of 30,000 ventilators is actually far more than the Empire State will need.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

New York has been, by far, the hardest hit state in the coronavirus outbreak. As of this writing, according to The New York Times, more than 37,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 389 people have died.

As flagged by the progressive watchdog website Media Matters, one hour earlier on Fox News, network medical correspondent Dr. Mark Siegel advanced a similar argument — claiming New York’s need will go down because the rate of hospitalizations, while still rising, is “starting to flatten out a little bit.”

Wherever Trump got his figures, observers on social media took serious umbrage:

He’s saying this to the governor dealing with 37,258 cases, EXPONENTIALLY more than any other state in the country. — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 27, 2020

Trump doesn’t understand why everyone suddenly wants so many ventilators. I just can’t. https://t.co/TxZ710Zbd4 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) March 27, 2020

the train has left the station. we’re fucked pic.twitter.com/bG7pN2DIck — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) March 27, 2020

New York City received more 911 calls yesterday than they did on 9/11 and Trump says he doesn’t believe that they need ventilators https://t.co/iRwnTWizA6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 27, 2020

The president is claiming on live TV that New York is asking for ventilators we don’t need, just for fun. — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) March 27, 2020

Aw man, our faces are going to be so red when Trump discovers New Yorkers are just using ventilators to build a ventilator fort. https://t.co/71UppNoEAA — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) March 27, 2020

This guy can’t make material for negative campaign ads quick enough. https://t.co/rTpOcun8Ja — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) March 27, 2020

Disturbing to see this misinformation come straight from the president on a news channel without any scrutiny or pushback https://t.co/dj5Uz0nbQg — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 27, 2020

This is insane https://t.co/JXxwpHXkP3 — nilay patel (@reckless) March 27, 2020

What “major” hospital has two (2) ventilators? https://t.co/DqSTCcMWCK — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 27, 2020

Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about. But he still talks. https://t.co/vvEhwg6fD6 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 27, 2020

Look, sometimes you gotta go with your gut on these things. https://t.co/jUDwlehq9z — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 27, 2020

The levels of irresponsibility from this president are truly staggering https://t.co/5eAiGZjhWS — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 27, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

