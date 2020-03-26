comScore

‘This is Insane’: Trump’s Stunning Claim That Gov. Cuomo is Exaggerating New York’s Need for Ventilators Ignites a Fury

By Joe DePaoloMar 26th, 2020, 11:04 pm

President Donald Trump ignited a fury on social media Thursday night with his assertion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is exaggerating his state’s need for ventilators amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a wild interview on Hannity in which he trashed Cuomo and several other Democratic governors, the president claimed that the request of 30,000 ventilators is actually far more than the Empire State will need.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

New York has been, by far, the hardest hit state in the coronavirus outbreak. As of this writing, according to The New York Times, more than 37,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 389 people have died.

As flagged by the progressive watchdog website Media Matters, one hour earlier on Fox News, network medical correspondent Dr. Mark Siegel advanced a similar argument — claiming New York’s need will go down because the rate of hospitalizations, while still rising, is “starting to flatten out a little bit.”

Wherever Trump got his figures, observers on social media took serious umbrage:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: