Trump Calls For Physical Fitness Test in Addition to Nikki Haley’s Mental Competency Challenge

Donald Trump appeared to respond to Nikki Haley’s call for all presidential candidates over the age of 75 to be tested for their mental competence — with the proposal that they be tested for physical fitness as well.

The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday and proclaimed that a test of one’s mental acuity should happen for anyone of any age who mounts a campaign for the Oval Office.

“ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job,” said Trump. “Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!”

Trump has been going after Haley — who served as UN ambassador in his administration — even before she threw her hat into the 2024 Republican primary.

Haley’s call for testing candidates has generated a ton of buzz among political watchers, part of the reason being that it has been perceived as a shot at not only President Joe Biden, but also Trump. Of course, Trump has bragged a number of times before about passing a cognitive test meant to evaluate people for signs of dementia.

