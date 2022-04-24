Former President Donald Trump took time to brag (once again) that he passed a test meant to evaluate whether a person is in cognitive decline.

Trump held a rally in Delaware, OH on Saturday, where he defended his endorsement of Ohio Senate candidate and his one-time critic, J.D. Vance. At another point in the rally, Trump complained about people who call him “stupid,” so he recalled a conversation he had with former White House Chief Medical Adviser-turned-Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“I don’t like when people call me stupid. Is there a test I can take to prove to these radical Left maniacs that I’m much smarter than them?” Trump said. “And he said ‘Sir, there is a test. It’s called an X test.'”

Trump described the test as “the first questions are easy, the middle of the test gets tough, and the end of the test is quite tough.”

Since 2020, Trump has repeatedly boasted that he took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA). It should be noted, however, that the exam doesn’t measure a person’s IQ, but tests them for signs of dementia with very simple questions for people with full cognitive ability.

Chris Wallace asked him about the test during a 2020 interview, and the former Fox News host pointed out its “not the hardest test” to pass. This led to Trump taking swipes at the mental capacity of his future-successor: President Joe Biden.

Watch above, via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com