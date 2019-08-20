As Afghan peace talks continue, President Donald Trump today talked about the Taliban and referred to Afghanistan as “the Harvard University of terrorism.”

President Trump on Afghanistan: "That does seem to be the Harvard University of terrorism." pic.twitter.com/cma8mT14am — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2019

“We’ve been a peacekeeper there in a way for 19 years,” Trump said. “And at a certain point, you have to say that’s long enough.”

Trump added that “we could win that, but I don’t want to do what we have to do to win it.”

He said the negotiations with Afghanistan and the Taliban are ongoing and “we’ll see what happens from it,” adding that the Taliban “would like to stop fighting us.”

When asked if the Taliban can be trusted, Trump said he believes “nobody can be trusted” and said, “We’ll always have intelligence and we’ll always have somebody there. But you could say that about a lot of places… But that does seem to be the Harvard University of terrorism.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com