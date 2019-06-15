President Donald Trump blasted Don McGahn and said he’d be open to receiving foreign dirt in talking with George Stephanopoulos, but apparently their interview also touched on UFOs.

In an excerpt from the interview released Saturday morning, Stephanopoulos asked about recent reports of Navy pilots seeing unidentified flying objects.

“Have you been briefed on that?” Stephanopoulos asked. “What do you make of it?”

“I have,” Trump said. “I think it’s probably––I want them to think whatever they think. They do say, I mean, I’ve seen and I’ve read and I’ve heard and I did have one very brief meeting on it, but people are saying they’re seeing UFOs.”

“Do I believe it? Not particularly,” the president added.

This isn’t the first time UFOs have come up during this administration. Back in late 2017, Sarah Sanders was asked if Trump “believe[s] in these incidents of UFOs.”

DOES THE PRESIDENT BELIEVE IN THE EXISTENCE OF UFOS?pic.twitter.com/ItVhybnRU8 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 19, 2017

