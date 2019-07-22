There are massive protests going on in Puerto Rico today demanding the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. The governor has said he’s not resigning, in the wake of hundreds of pages of leaked chats revealing misogynistic and homophobic comments, among many others.

Earlier this afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked about the issue. He started out by calling Rosselló a “terrible governor” and calling the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, “horrible.”

“My people did nothing but complain about her when we helped them with their hurricane problem,” he continued. “The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico is a horror show. She’s incompetent, grossly incompetent. At the same time the governor is not good.”

He touted how much help the U.S. has given Puerto Rico and even said “I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico, because we did a great job in Puerto Rico”:

“They don’t like to give me the credit for it, but we did a great job. I have many Puerto Rican friends. I have a real understanding of Puerto Rico. I’ve had Jobs in Puerto Rico. I had, I think the most successful — I owned the Miss Universe contest, the pageants, and we had them in Puerto Rico twice. And I’ll tell you, we had tremendous successes. In fact, they said literally 100 percent — this never happens, I think it was close to 100 — but 100 percent of the island itself was watching. They like those pageants.”

And the president again said, “I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

“The people of Puerto Rico are great. The people of Puerto Rico like me, and they should, because nobody has given them what I give them,” he concluded. “But the leadership is corrupt and incompetent.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

