President Donald Trump used his speech from the White House on Wednesday to announce a “permanent” ceasefire in the conflict between Syria and Turkey, but he simultaneously implied a lack of confidence in that the end of hostilities will last.

Trump began by saying the temporary ceasefire his administration negotiated with Turkey “has held very well, beyond most expectations,” even though the Turks have accused by the Kurds of violating the agreement. From there, Trump made this less-than-confident announcement:

“The government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent and it will, indeed, be permanent. However, you would also define the word ‘permanent’ in that part of the world as somewhat questionable. We all understand that. But I do believe it will be permanent.”

Trump went on to say that sanctions on Turkey will be lifted “unless something happens that we’re not happy with.” He continued to say a small contingent of troops will remain in the region to secure oil fields at risk, and when he spoke of a safe zone between Syria and Turkey, he referred to it as “an interesting term, safe zone, that’s the term we’re using. Hopefully that zone will become safe.”

“This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else. No other nation, very simple. And we’re willing to take blame and we’re also willing to take credit…We were supposed to be there for 30 days. That was almost 10 years ago. So we’re there for 30 days and now we’re leaving. It’s supposed to be a very quick hit and let’s get out and it was a quick hit except they stayed for almost 10 years. Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand.”

Watch above, via CNN.

