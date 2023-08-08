Trump Apologizes to Crowd For Not Being Able to Visit Iowa and New Hampshire ‘Because I’m Sitting In a Courtroom on Bullsh*t’

Former President Donald Trump apologized to a crowd of supporters on Tuesday for not being able to visit Iowa or New Hampshire because he was “sitting in a courtroom on bullshit.”

During a campaign rally, Trump protested, “How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I’m winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made up accusations and charges? That’s what they’re doing.”

He then said, “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bullshit, because his attorney general charged me with something.”

The audience then broke out into chants of “bullshit!”

Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights, at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. last Thursday.

Following his court appearance, Trump wrote in a social media post that he had “a very good day,” despite being arrested and having “to fly to a filthy, dirty, falling apart, & very unsafe Washington, D.C.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com