Trump Attacks Fox News at Rally as ‘Politically Correct’

President Donald Trump accused Fox News of — gasp — political correctness at a rally Monday night, moments after the network hosted 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg for a town hall.

“Mini Mike. He’s being interview tonight on Fox, can you believe it? Fox,” Trump said at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. “They want to, you know, be politically correct. They end up interviewing more Democrats than Republicans. I don’t know what’s going on with Fox.”

Trump proceeded to call the billionaire former mayor of New York a “mess” who had “the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates.”

The president also lamented to the audience he could not reprise his mocking impersonation of Bloomberg, delivered at his last debate, as he didn’t want to “copy” himself. “It was a big hit,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly complained that Fox News, his favorite network, covers Democrats. His latest rally comments were a reprisal of an earlier tweet attacking Fox.

“@FoxNews is working hard pushing the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats,” he wrote. “They want to be, unlike their competitors, @CNN & MSDNC (Comcast), Fair & Balanced. When will they ever learn. The Radical Left never even gave @FoxNews permission to partake in their low rated debates!”

