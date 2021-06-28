Trump Attacks McConnell Over Report He Wanted Barr to Speak Out on Election Lies: He ‘Never Fought… Blew It for the Country’

Former President Donald Trump attacked Mitch McConnell over a new report on his behind-the-scenes efforts to get Bill Barr to speak out about the election lies and conspiracies Trump was pushing.

“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping,” Trump said in a statement Monday afternoon.

He accused McConnell of losing Republicans the Senate and said, “He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country.”

Trump continued pushing his usual baseless election claims and said McConnell “convinced his buddy” Barr to “get the corrupt… election done.”

The former attorney general broke his silence in interviews with ABC News’ Jon Karl, calling out Trump’s “bullshit” election claims. Then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged Barr to speak out publicly at the time, amid his concerns about Republicans’ chances in the Georgia runoffs (an account confirmed both by Barr and McConnell).

Trump put out a statement earlier attacking Barr over his comments, again pushing claims that Barr called “bullshit.”

